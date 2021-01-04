The very day of the death of two French soldiers in the explosion of a homemade bomb in Mali, nearly a hundred villagers were massacred in a double attack in Niger, in the area known as the three borders. Located on the borders of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, it constitutes the main security issue, as much for the Barkhane military force led by Paris as for local governments weakened by an endless war. In Niamey, the killings in Tchoma Bangou and Zaroumadareye (about 120 kilometers from the capital) caused a political earthquake as the population went to the polls for the first round of the presidential election. The double attack, which has not yet been claimed, was carried out ” by terrorists who came aboard a hundred motorcycles», Explained Almou Hassane, the mayor of Tondikiwindi, a commune which administers the two martyred villages.

Outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou led Monday, January 4 an exceptional National Security Council, while his designated runner-up, the favorite of the second round Mohamed Bazoum, broadcast a video to remind “that terrorist groups pose a serious threat to the cohesion within our communities and a danger to no other comparable“. Prime Minister Brigi Rafini, for his part, went there in the company of the Ministers of the Interior and of Defense, promising “investigations so that these crimes do not go unpunished“, And”measures to ensure that the populations of these villages are secure in the best conditions“.

But the authorities’ room for maneuver remains tiny, as the areas to be protected remain immense and the security resources of the local armies weak and not very experienced. According to the first elements of the investigation, the raid would constitute revenge following the death of two scouts of the attackers, killed by the self-defense groups of the village. The governments of the Sahelian zone tolerate these local militias – Burkina Faso even passed a law to legalize them – which nevertheless constitute an admission of their own failure, at a time when the areas of insecurity are progressing ever more towards East and Central Africa: Monday, three members of a self-defense group were shot dead by suspected Boko Haram fighters in the far north of Cameroon, where jihadists from Nigeria are stepping up attacks.

But it is indeed the hundred villagers massacred in Niger who came to disrupt Florence Parly’s communication. In the columns ofParisian (January 4), the French Minister of the Armed Forces plans to reduce the strength of the Barkhane Force, considering as significant the progress made in the same area of ​​the Three Borders. Paris still hopes to obtain the reinforcement of Chadian soldiers and an increase in starved aid from other European countries to lighten its system. Choices that should be decided and announced at the next joint summit of France and the G5 Sahel, scheduled for February in N’Djamena in Chad.