The hot air from North Africa will continue to flow into Germany until the weekend. There is also dust from the Sahara. That has an impact on Sunday.

The hot air masses reach northern Europe. The temperatures have therefore set new June records in many places in Germany. Even on the weekend it should stay over 30 degrees.

Another weather phenomenon reached us on Sunday: Saharan dust was blowing over Germany. As a result, the sky becomes cloudy and veils are formed. The Saharan dust on Sundays will also affect the weather to have.