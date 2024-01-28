Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

The weekend in Munich brings unusual temperatures. The southwest of Spain is recording record temperatures. Was that it with winter?

Munich – The weekend weather in Munich is currently bringing unusual temperatures. While the thermometer in southwest Spain, especially around Valencia, shows an unusual 29.5 degrees Celsius, it is also particularly mild in the German climes in the middle of January. Germany is not spared from the Sahara winds, but it is unlikely to be anywhere near as warm as in Spain.

No sign of winter: temperatures rise again at the beginning of the week – up to 15 degrees

The unusual weather conditions are gradually becoming an annual phenomenon due to climate change and are noisy weather.com the result of the meeting of the warm air from the Sahara and the cold, heavy air of the European winter. Although the summer air is present, it does not manage to drive away the cold on the ground.

Sunset over Bavaria: The Sahara sand brings a picturesque red to the evening sky in many places. © imago images

This means that it is warmer in the mountains than in the lowlands. Fog and high fog could occur in places and cause slippery conditions in places. The already mild temperatures rose slightly at the beginning of the week to a maximum of 15 degrees Celsius.

Weather in Munich: Sahara dust ensures sunsets worth seeing

Mild temperatures around 8 degrees Celsius currently prevail in Munich. This is going to be loud weather.com stay that way until the beginning of February. No new onset of winter with snow and frost is in sight for the time being. Even if the warm air reaches the ground, the January sun is not strong enough and the days are still too short to warm the air above 15 degrees Celsius. So we have early mild spring days ahead of us. The pleasantly mild weather offers a perfect opportunity for wonderful walks under the sun.

In addition, the Saharan dust, which is carried along with the air currents, could create particularly impressive red sunsets. But there is a catch: in some places the dust could also reach surfaces such as windows and cars, which on the one hand leads to interesting visual effects and on the other hand requires a certain amount of cleaning effort. (ls)