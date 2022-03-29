Home page world

Of: Helen Gries

Meteorologists are again announcing Sahara dust and blood rain for Germany. After that, the weather is supposed to be wintry and cold again.

Kassel – After the vernal weather* a change in the weather is imminent. This should annoy drivers in particular: Many car owners have just washed their vehicles or even switched to summer tires, so there will be Sahara dust again in central and southern Germany and then frosty temperatures again, meteorologists have announced.

“Because of the rain, the dust from the Sahara is more noticeable through dirt,” said a spokesman for the German Weather Service (DWD). Cars, window panes and garden furniture could then be covered again with a reddish-brown layer. The phenomenon occurs several times a year and last two weeks ago, especially in southern Germany, caused spectacular pictures with a yellow-red sky and a lot of dirt for days.

Winter weather in Germany: After Sahara dust comes snow and frost

The Sahara dust should be over by Thursday (31.03.2022) at the latest. Then, with a northerly flow, much clearer polar air is brought to Germany, which puts an end to the spring-like weather, the mild temperatures and the many hours of sunshine for the time being. At the weekend, winter is expected to return with snow and frost.

Before winter returns in Germany, meteorologists are announcing Sahara dust, which could cause a yellow-red sky, especially in the south. © Sven Hoppe/dpa

According to the DWD, clouds and sun will alternate in the northern half on Wednesday (03/30/2022), with occasional sleet or sleet showers also possible. In the middle and in the south, the sky remains very cloudy – plus rain, which in the mountains can also fall from the sky as sleet or snow. In the south, isolated thunderstorms must also be expected.

Weather in Germany: Winter is coming back – the temperature has dropped by 21 degrees

On Monday (March 28th, 2022) there were peak values ​​of around 23 degrees in Regensburg. According to meteorologists, only 1 degree and snow showers are expected in Regensburg on Friday (April 1st, 2022). A temperature difference of 21 degrees, “that’s a blatant drop in the weather,” says weather expert Dominik Jung weather.net with.

According to Jung, this is also due to the fact that the previous weather in March was much too warm and sunny. A cold relapse is therefore particularly noticeable. In the southern German low mountain ranges and the Alps there will be a violent onset of winter at the weekend, the weather expert announces. Early values ​​down to minus 10 or even minus 11 degrees are possible there on Sunday morning (03.04.2022).

Weather forecast for Germany: Sahara dust, blood rain and snow

Wednesday, 03/30/2022 7 to 15 degrees, mixed, rain again and again Thursday, 03/31/2022 5 to 10 degrees, changeable, a few showers Friday, April 1st, 2022 1 to 7 degrees, especially south of the Danube snow again and again down to low altitudes, otherwise hardly any precipitation Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 0 to 7 degrees, sleet or snow in the south, mostly dry in the north Sunday, April 3rd, 2022 1 to 7 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, a few showers Monday, 4/4/2022 4 to 9 degrees, showery weather, some rain in the north as well Tuesday, 04/05/2022 7 to 12 degrees, mixed, partly sun, partly clouds and some rain See also Ancelotti insists: "We were still on vacation"

At the current time of year, the general weather situation is changing from winter to summer, says weather expert Jung. The cold air masses of winter are still very close to us over northern Europe. At the same time, however, the Mediterranean region is already warming up significantly. So there are temperature differences.

Meteorologist Jung recently gave a cautious weather forecast for the summer of 2022.