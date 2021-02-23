It looks nice, this meteorological event. But various authorities are warning of the Sahara dust. Allergy sufferers in particular should be careful.

At the beginning of the week, the wind brings a lot of dust to Germany – from North Africa.

The problem is not just a possibly restricted view of the streets and dirty windows.

Such a cloud in parts of Western Europe already had the particle concentration loud at the beginning of February DWD in many places can rise “a hundred times” higher than usual.

Offenbach – Meteorologist Jörg Kachelmann is also fascinated by this weather phenomenon. He spoke about it on Twitter on Monday. “If you look closely, you can now see the Sahara dust veil in the satellite image (away from the high clouds) of North Rhine-Westphalia and the Netherlands up to the North Sea,” he wrote.

Saharan dust – in Germany? Yes. A sand cloud is sweeping across Europe from the African desert. Visually a spectacle, the sky was already colored orange in many places. Photos from Switzerland (see above) and France (see below) from the beginning of the month were spectacular.

But for certain people it is a questionable health problem. Before a “deterioration in air quality” had the German Weather Service (DWD) warned. And also the experts at weather.com were alarmed – especially with regard to allergy sufferers. As the portal’s meteorologists inform, it is not uncommon for storms in North Africa to throw up dust at high altitudes and thus to reach northern Europe.

Weather in Germany: A phenomenon from Africa can irritate mucous membranes

According to doctors, the Sahara dust is “not directly hazardous to health,” they write. The grains with a diameter of about 0.1 to ten nanometers are too small for this. But: “From a concentration of more than 100 micrograms per cubic meter, the desert dust becomes an additional burden for pollen allergy sufferers or asthmatics because the respiratory tract can be irritated and allergy symptoms intensify.”

Sneeze stimulus

Itching in the eyes

Irritated mucous membranes

Weather phenomenon Saharan dust plus pollen – a danger for allergy sufferers?

Could the dust that settles on plants possibly increase the effect of pollen? Weather.com denied. According to the article, the Sahara sand is not chemically contaminated.

The subject of air quality still remains. The European atmosphere monitoring service CAMS also warned of a deterioration. It affects the east of Spain and France the most. According to the forecast, the dust concentration in this country will increase this Monday and last until Wednesday.

