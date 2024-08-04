The “Sahab Al Khair” initiative, launched by the Sharjah Charity Association in cooperation with Air Arabia from 2006 until the end of last year, was able to employ 10.9 million dirhams in donations to build six clinics and operate 24 others, run 11 medical campaigns, and implement eight relief programs in countries struck by disasters and wars (the Horn of Africa, Syria, Palestine, and Bangladesh).

Eight projects were also implemented to support productive families, in addition to drilling artesian wells.

The Association implemented these projects through its offices abroad in cooperation with the relevant authorities in the beneficiary countries.