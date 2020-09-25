Highlights: Scindia fiercely exposed Congress in Jaisinagar

Scindia said, there is Jai-Jai Kamal Nath, then here Jai-Jai Shri Ram

Chief Minister Shivraj announced several development plans for Surkhi

State Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput is BJP candidate from Surkhi

Scindia and Shivraj at Jaisinagar: On Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan) arrived in Jisinagar in Surkhi Assembly along with Jyotiraditya Scindia in his fourth attempt. Here, the duo put their full strength to win pro-Scindia and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput in the state government. When Shivraj announced several development plans, Scindia exposed the Congress and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. The special thing is that Scindia also asked for votes in the name of Ram. Talking about the upcoming by-elections, Scindia said, “Jai Kamal Nath is there, Jai Shri Ram here.”

However, the public had to wait for hours for their leaders in Jaisinagar in Sagar district, which is suffering from Corona. According to protocol, people kept waiting because of the information of arriving between two to two and a half hours. At the same time, the Chief Minister reached the venue of the meeting at about quarter to four. Adherence to social distancing was less seen in the meeting, but Shivraj Singh Chauhan made loud announcements. Three times in the Surkhi assembly constituency, his program was canceled due to rain.

The Chief Minister announced water, electricity, nagar panchayats, construction of roads and opening of colleges. Shivraj told the people that in the Kamal Nath government you have seen the cry of money, but the BJP government will also meet the needs of the people by taking loans. He said – I will bring it from anywhere, I will borrow but I will not let the farmers get into trouble.

Scindia told the people in his address that in 2018 also I came to you for the victory of Govind Singh Rajput. You raised them and they also became ministers, but the government that formed, instead of development, pulled a new line of corruption. Addressing Govind to the Transport Minister, Scindia appealed to the people to revive him.

Scindia praised CM Shivraj, who was on the stage, and whipped out former Chief Minister Kamal Nath. He said that the Congress CM always used to cry about emptying the treasury, but Shivraj Singh Chauhan has opened the treasury for the poor and farmers. He also accused Kamal Nath’s government of not fulfilling his promises.