sea. Governments and schools have been resorting to digital technology during the Corona period, but there are dangers associated with them. Pupendra Prajapati, a student of class 12, was seriously injured when a mobile battery exploded while studying online in a Ghana village in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh. Although his eyes are expected to be cured, he is unable to open his eyes at the moment.

Pushpendra Prajapati is 18 years old and a student of art stream. On Tuesday afternoon, after eating, suddenly there was a huge blast in mobile while studying online. There have been serious injuries to the student’s face and eyes. The injured student was brought to the Community Health Center where he is undergoing treatment. The student is unable to open his eyes due to the accident. However, doctors have said to be healthy in 3 days.