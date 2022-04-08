That’s not the real thing. It can’t be. And the consideration according to which Peter Sagan has already lived the best years of his career, even if legitimate and realistic, is not enough to explain. “I’m not well, I always feel tired and now we need to understand why”, admits the Slovak, who retired on Wednesday during the second stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe. Already absent by choice at Flanders, except for surprises he will also miss the Roubaix on Sunday 17th. But that’s not the point either.