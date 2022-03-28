Peter Sagan will not be at the start of the Tour of Flanders next Sunday. The Slovak champion, who in a month and a half of racing has never managed to find the right condition, made this decision in agreement with the technicians and health workers of TotalEnergies. The three-time world champion therefore misses the second Monument of the season, won in 2016, with the aim of being ready for the following ones, such as Amstel Gold Race and obviously Paris-Roubaix.

Meanwhile, Sagan will undergo new checks to try to pinpoint the cause of his problems. Without forgetting that last January he had to stop for the second time due to Covid. The season, so far, has reserved little satisfaction for the Slovak, fourth in the second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico (which he did not finish), fifth in the sprint in the Milan-Turin and back in the Gand-Wevelgem, not even completed. Instead of him, the TotalEnergies team should field Geoffrey Soupe.