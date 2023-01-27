The Slovakian champion has announced his retirement from road racing at the end of the season, he will aim for Paris 2024 with the mtb that launched him among the greats: “This is how I had dreamed of ending my career: having fun”

And now the mountain bike, his first love, the symbol of his sporting life. Peter Sagan was junior world champion in Val di Sole, in Trentino, in 2008, and had competed in the Rio 2016 Olympics, held back by three punctures on the way to the podium: yes, in 2016 he was world champion on the road and yet he had embarked on an adventure with Mtb. Now the phenomenal Slovak announces: “My life as a racer will be on a mountain bike to participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics. This is how I had dreamed of ending my career: having fun”.

The philosophy — The bicycle has been an extension of one’s body: road bike or mountain bike, cyclocross or electric mountain bike, or gravel. Historical testimonial of the American company Specialized that has always accompanied him, Sagan was the little boy who entered the garden of dreams on the saddle of a bike. And to think that if he hadn’t been a cyclist he would have liked to be a singer. For him, mountain biking means freedom, being free, without schemes and without paved roads to follow. Him, the bike and nature. Sagan has always spent weeks training in the USA in Utah or Colorado, and this “wild” life in contact with nature is a trademark of him. He’s a bit like the Tex Willer of cycling, if we want to draw a parallel with the mythical comic book cowboy. It would have been nice to see him now at his best against Van der Poel, for example, a symbol of that multidisciplinarity that is so fashionable: the Dutchman is five years younger and is also an icon of a new way of approaching the world of cycling. Fun. See also Burgaudeau surprises everyone and scores the first victory

The pioneer — If today we get excited about Pogacar and Van der Poel or Van Aert, Sagan was their pioneer. He brought the spirit of modernity and the unexpected: he was the first great champion to understand the importance of social media and to use them to enter the younger generation. And the boys, in fact, love it. Now the mountain bike, an Olympic medal in Paris 2024, he who reached the podium of the Champs Elysees seven times with the green jersey of the points classification of the Tour (record). And who will he face? Two road cyclists like the British Pidcock, Olympic champion in Tokyo 2021, and the Dutch Van der Poel, but also the absolute phenomenon of Mtb, the Swiss Nino Schurter, 2016 Olympian and ten-time world champion.

