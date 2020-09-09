Knock, knock, knock, toooc… Destiny knocks on the door are usually not given by the wind however by the roundabouts that feed nightmares, they usually sound cataclysm, and the cyclists toss and switch in mattress, stressed, they do not need monsters at evening, they need oblivion, it fairly reminds them of the Monday of the carnage subsequent to the seashores and the oyster beds the screams of his aching physique — to Nairo, it hurts the ass, with a superb bruise; Guillaume, his again, a few dozen extra throughout his physique, like Nicolas Roche, who nonetheless has not discovered the bracelet he misplaced in a punch with a median – or, when you’ve got no alternative however to recollect, allow them to challenge your soul nice pictures, mountains of pure air, and that as an alternative of cataclysm Different music involves them, maybe Catamarca, however they’re solely lastly woke up by the hum of the motors of the lawnmowers and leaf and paper blowers that, apparently, all of the residents of La Rochelle with a backyard have agreed to place to their most energy at eight within the morning.

However actuality takes revenge on its nightmares and the wind blows within the face, the stage is lived calmly and the journey, by the fields of Poitou with out limits, its forests, and the straw bales wrapped like sweets in pastel coloured plastic, is The truth is, Catamarca, the music, a bit of city right here, one other one past, and an extended street that goes down and will get misplaced, and it’s the pageant of Deceuninck and its percherons that may nonetheless cataclysm and the times of peace. They whistle in entrance of the peloton and the escapee, who acts as a decoy, Ladagnous, they tie him quick and torture him, they let him cook dinner towards the wind, however the social gathering of the Belgian staff bursts it within the dash, when the shadows are already nightfall lengthy, Caleb Ewan, the fly that doesn’t depart Bennett’s again, and for the second time within the Tour, like a shot spring, he places his kidneys earlier than the Irishman and surpasses him by two centimeters.

Earlier than, crossing a small city, a village referred to as Lavausseau, with a slender street, Ion Izagirre, whom the curse of the Tour doesn’t abandon, collides head and physique, cataclysm, towards a wall, pushed by one other fall. In shock, he sits on the sidewalk, gone, and suffers trauma to his proper knee and wrist, and ends the stage in an ambulance. Three years in the past, when Valverde broke his knee, the valuable Gipuzkoan for Superman at Astana broke his again within the Tour prologue.

Sagan neither falls nor breaks something, however neither does he win and the nearer he’s to doing so – he completed the dash second, a centimeter after Ewan, a centimeter earlier than Bennett – is just not price something both, because the biking VAR stewards are usually not They cross him one and are disqualified, and Jalabert, one who has been a sprinter and has suffered, with memorable falls, the legislation of insanity that governs the final 200 meters of every stage, feedback on tv that the disqualification is unfair.

The dash is launched by Van Aert, probably the most colourful and versatile of the eight of the mechanical banana, because the Jumbo likes to name itself, as a result of, their public relations say, they’re the mechanical orange(that Dutch staff of Rinus Michels and Johan Cruyff) of biking, and their jersey is yellow. Sagan begins on the again of the Belgian colossus, who, nevertheless, runs out of bellows 50 meters from the purpose and greater than a driver is a brake on those that come again, an impediment that, to interrupt by to victory, Sagan, whom closes the gate by the fences, shoves away with a light-weight head and shoulder shove. However Sagan is like bushes, the quicker they develop, the quicker they dry out, and, at 30 years previous, he has already had 14 months with out successful. If he hadn’t been disqualified, he would have set a really saganianNicely, with 23 second locations on the Tour, he would have damaged the tie at 22 with Zabel and Sean Kelly. And it has 12 first locations within the huge boucle, the final one on July 10, 19. “It was a ordinary and never harmful maneuver,” emphasizes Jalabert, whose opinion, it appears, not counts, on a Tour that not even the pinnacle wind stops.

With headwind, the stage ran, as Valverde would say, extraordinarily quick and unnecessarily, at virtually 42 on common, the cruising pace virtually of a Tour that accelerates in direction of the mountains of the weekend (Friday and Sunday), a preamble to the nice Alps, the place, as within the Pyrenees, time information will as soon as once more be recorded on the climbs. And let nobody suppose badly, say the individuals of biking, this 12 months of the coronavirus goes so quick as a result of everybody has come to the Tour contemporary, they usually have improved their kind and their blood by multiplying, in so many free competitors dates, their stays in peak in a number of concentrations of three weeks at greater than 2,000 meters. And that is lots of watt, they promise.