A pioneer, in a sense, Peter Sagan has always been one. And he is not denied even now, as evidenced by the latest news concerning him and that Gazzetta.it can anticipate: the 32-year-old Slovak of TotalEnergies will participate in the World Electric Mountain Bike, scheduled for Friday 26 August in Les Gets, France, in scope of the world championship dedicated to mtb: “It will be a party”, says Sagan.

PROGRAM – Sagan’s attraction to anything other than road cycling is well known. Peter started with excellent results in cyclocross and in the same mountain bike (a specialty in which he had also attempted the Olympic adventure in Rio 2016) and recently, at the beginning of June, he had taken part in a gravel race in the United States. The use of electric mtb participation in the World Championship came from Specialized, the bike brand that has always been linked to Peter, but also from other historical sponsors of the Slovakian such as Sportful and 100percento. Now Sagan is training at altitude in the USA, and will return to Europe to race on August 21 in Hamburg and on 28 the Bretagne Classic. In between, this new adventure: “I won’t be able to be competitive and I’m not going for that – specified Sagan -. For me it will be a party, a way to give back to the fans at least a little of the affection they give me ”.