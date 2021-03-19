The new measures adopted by the UCI, such as prohibiting descents on the frame bar as runners like Peter Sagan or Chris Froome usually do. and rolling with the elbows on the handlebars in races other than time trials continue to raise doubts within the peloton.

One of the last to pronounce on these measures has been the Slovak cyclist and three-time world champion Peter Sagan, who is common to see riding on the bar of his bicycle when tackling the descents to pick up more speed.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport Sagan stated that the UCI had not asked the riders about these measures and believes that there are more dangerous things that should be reviewed. “The UCI did not speak with us to discuss what is dangerous and what is not. They made the decision and that’s it. There is nothing to talk about … unless they listen to our opinion. We have to face it. But there are things more dangerous than the position on the bicycle “.