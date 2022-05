SQUARE ENIX has announced a special live stream for Sagawhich will take place next May 31st at 12pm (Italian time). It will be possible to follow her on YouTube through the embed available below.

New information on the series will be released, with the probable announcement of new titles. The creator of SaGa, Akitoshi Kawazusaid in January that a new title, remake and remaster are in the works.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu