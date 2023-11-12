We met Saga on a bridge. That bridge gives its name to the series for which this character has become famous, ‘Bron/Broen’. Bridge in Swedish is bron, in Danish broen. She was in charge of discovering who owned a body found on the Oresund Bridge, a spectacular construction of almost 8,000 meters that serves to connect two cities, Malmö and Copenhagen. The particularity of the discovery is that the body was cut in half and strategically placed so that the torso was located in one country and the legs in another, between Sweden and Denmark, which complicates the investigation and forces police from each territory to intervene. to try to clarify what happened. And one of them is Saga Norén. They will soon discover that each part belongs to a different person, among many other issues of a complex event that will not be easy for them to resolve. With this argument it is not difficult to guess what is the reason for the success of this Scandinavian fiction made up of four seasons and released around the world.

But beyond the plot, this production managed to seduce a good part of its viewers because of its protagonist, who has nothing to do with what we had seen in projects of this type. She is an unusual detective with whom it is difficult to empathize but with whom you cannot stop following, always waiting to know how she will react to a situation or a conversation. Saga Norén is unpredictable. She is also a perfectionist to a fault, so much so that she can exasperate those around her. And she cold. She does not apply any filter to say what is on her mind and to act abruptly without caring about the reaction that her actions could provoke. It will be difficult for us to understand why she does not know how to relate in a conventional way and why she does not seem to harbor any feelings towards anything or anyone.

It will take time to understand it, or at least to learn more about it so that, at least, we have the option of understanding it, of justifying it, of connecting the dots. Although he has never been recognized by the screenwriters, Norén suffers from autism spectrum disorder. A multitude of behavioral patterns coincide: a sincerity when speaking that can hurt the sensitivity of those to whom it is addressed, a lack of modesty when expressing one’s basic needs, or an inability to understand irony or sarcasm and to stop it. express what they feel. Those who suffer from Asperger syndrome often have interaction problems; It is difficult for them to make friends. For all these reasons, even medical associations often use the series as a reference and use the character to explain certain guidelines.

To all this we must add that life has not made it especially easy for him. Her sister committed suicide when she was a child and her relationship with her parents has always been distant. As all these layers are uncovered, we realize that Nora is vulnerable, that with help and patience she lets her true face be seen. And that her intentions are always good. And that she goes out of her way to unmask criminals, even though that takes its toll on her.

Sofia Helin achieved fame thanks to this role, although she had already participated in various films. Her participation in ‘Bron / Broen’ allowed her to enter many homes and establish her name in the industry. The precision with which she portrayed a character with so many edges left no one indifferent and earned her awards and applause, all of them well deserved.