The creator of the series Saga, Akitoshi Kawazuanticipated the announcement of a remastered edition of SaGa Frontier 2.
Kawazu appeared in a video message released yesterday, April 1, on the occasion of the fortieth episode of the program dedicated to Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe. To celebrate 25 years of SaGa Frontier 2 new themed content was announced for the mobile title and Kawazu took the opportunity to tease fans about the arrival of a remastered.
“This is not a remaster announcement, you'll have to wait a little longer for that. Honestly, I don't think you will be disappointed by this wait, you can sleep soundly. Please be patient.”
Last October also the character designer Tomomi Kobayashi mentioned the arrival of a remaster of SaGa Frontier 2 on his blog, although this mention was promptly removed.
Source: Famitsu Street Gematsu
