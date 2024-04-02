The creator of the series Saga, Akitoshi Kawazuanticipated the announcement of a remastered edition of SaGa Frontier 2.

Kawazu appeared in a video message released yesterday, April 1, on the occasion of the fortieth episode of the program dedicated to Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe. To celebrate 25 years of SaGa Frontier 2 new themed content was announced for the mobile title and Kawazu took the opportunity to tease fans about the arrival of a remastered.

“This is not a remaster announcement, you'll have to wait a little longer for that. Honestly, I don't think you will be disappointed by this wait, you can sleep soundly. Please be patient.”

Last October also the character designer Tomomi Kobayashi mentioned the arrival of a remaster of SaGa Frontier 2 on his blog, although this mention was promptly removed.

Source: Famitsu Street Gematsu