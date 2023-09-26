The main feature of the series is the fact that it presents a cast of personages broad and varied, with the story illustrating the different backgrounds of each one, thus staging a narrative that is always very multifaceted and interesting.

Although it belongs to one of the historical sagas of Square Enix although perhaps less known than others, SaGa Emerald Beyond However, he intends to go a bit off the beaten track and take risks according to what director Akitoshi Kawazu reported.

A character-driven story

Considering the particularity of the characters also present in SaGa Emerald Beyond we can expect this characteristic to be maintained in this case too, but evidently with a push also towards innovative characteristics compared to the classic ones.

There history of SaGa Emerald Beyond stages the adventures of six heroes, each characterized by very different origins and characteristics. Among these we find a boy who fights with sentient puppets, a witch who hides his true identity, a duo of heroes who fight crime, a singer who has lost her voice and body and more.

At this point, we are waiting to see how SaGa Emerald Beyond will go beyond the classic boundaries of the JRPG genre and the tradition of the series, with theexit of the game which is expected for 2024 on PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.