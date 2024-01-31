SQUARE ENIX has released a new trailer dedicated to the protagonists of SaGa Emerald Beyondthe next one coming 25 April. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, has as its protagonists Bonnie Blair And Form Franklyn which the software house has described as follows:

Two new recruits and companions of the police Capitol City, engaged in the investigation into an attempt on the president's life. With an accusation from a prominent person who claims the president is a traitor and a mysterious triangle as the only clues, the pair sets off to other worlds to uncover the truth behind the incident.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that SaGa Emerald Beyond will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android devices. Good vision!

SaGa Emerald Beyond – Bonnie and Formina

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu