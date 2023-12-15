For the occasion, the Japanese company has published two new dedicated trailers Tsunanori Mido and Ameya Aisling two of the six peculiar protagonists of the game, which you can view in the players below.

Square Enix has announced that SaGa Emeral Beyond the new chapter of the JRPG series arriving on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC Steam, iOS and Android, will be available in stores starting from April 25, 2024 .

6 protagonists and 17 worlds to explore

SaGa Emerald Beyond is a new exponent of the historic, albeit not very famous, series JRPG from Square Enix, bringing together the best elements of the franchise to offer every player a unique experience. The events of the game revolve around a cast of six main characters, all quite well thought out and different in terms of origins and characteristics.

The game takes place on 17 different planets, connected to each other by an interdimensional space called Beyond. The player can explore, worlds, complete quests, and unlock new events, with the player's decisions paving the way for many different developments and multiple endingswhich increases the replayability of the adventure.

The game features a highly strategic turn-based combat system called Timeline Battlecharacterized by the ability to spontaneously obtain skills thanks to the Glimmer System, the tactical placement of allies and the United Attacks joint attacks which combine individual skills to create very powerful chained attacks.