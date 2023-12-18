













SaGa Emerald Beyond reveals its release date and we tell you where you can play it









Square Enix revealed that during a special broadcast to celebrate the series' 34th anniversary Saga that there is a new game in this series that will be named SaGa Emerald Beyond and will be available from April 25, 2024.

During the aforementioned broadcast it was possible to see in greater depth what SaGa Emerald Beyond will offer when it arrives on consoles and mobile devices.

Series Producer, Masanori Ichikawa; Executive Producer and General Director of the series, Akitoshi Kawazu: and Location Director, Neil Broadley introduced two key characters within Emerald Beyond who possess the rare ability to see the mysterious emerald waves that present the options of their destinies: Tsunanori Mido and Ameya Aisling.

Source: Square Enix

Tsunanori comes from the esteemed Mido family, whose lineage uses their unique ability to control kugutsu puppets to perform all kinds of strange jobs. She joins the “Cathedral Project,” formed by a group of explorers who investigate other worlds, with the goal of repairing her city's weakened barrier and helping to recover lost spiritual energy.

On the other hand, known for its pseudo-identity Yumeha Izumi, The school girl from Miyako City, Ameya is actually a witch from Pulchra whose powers were stolen from her. Ella Ameya hopes that by following the mysterious emerald waves, she will discover who stole her mana and she will become the greatest witch anyone has ever seen.

We also recommend: PowerWash Simulator gets Christmassy with a scenario inspired by Santa's workshop

SaGa Emerald Beyond means the return of a series that is slowly becoming relevant again

In addition to the aforementioned details regarding SaGa Emerald Beyond, an image was also shared that shows us the protagonists of the game that you can already have on your wish list within the digital stores of Nintendo, PlayStation and Steam.

Source: Square Enix

SaGa Emerald Beyond will be the latest release from SQUARE ENIX's SaGa project, which has so far included the Western releases Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered, Romancing SaGa 3, SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, the hit mobile game Romancing SaGa Re ;univerSe and SaGa Frontier Remastered. Are you excited about this return? Don't forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)