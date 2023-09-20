SQUARE ENIX has released a new trailer for SaGa Emerald Beyondwhich will arrive worldwide in the first months of 2024. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, was created for the Tokyo Game Show 2023 and it focuses on the six protagonists that we will be able to use within the game. As previously anticipated, in this new chapter they will be told the stories of six protagonists from different worldswhose stories will unfold in parallel thanks to a renewed version of the traditional Free-form system.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that SaGa Emerald Beyond will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS and Android devices. Good vision!

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu