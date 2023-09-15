













SaGa Emerald Beyond unifies the combat and free-form narrative element that is so beloved of this RPG franchise to create the definitive experience for fans and new players. This title will arrive digitally in 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 consoles, PC and for devices with iOS and Android operating systems.

It’s worth noting that the game features music by the series’ iconic composer: Kenji Ito and art by acclaimed illustrator Satoshi Kuramochi.

Through this first trailer it was possible to appreciate the eclectic cast of heroes from very different worlds, with five different stories to enjoy. Players will be able to choose between six protagonists to begin their story and, guided by mysterious emerald waves, they will explore 17 beautiful worlds where they will have the opportunity to meet a vast diversity of races, including monsters, mechas, and vampires, forging their own story.

The system of SaGa Emerald Beyond expands the free narrative system that identifies the SaGa franchise, offering players the freedom to forge their story, changing with every decision and action taken. The trailer also shows off the strategic turn-based combat in action, offering the best iteration of combat in the SaGa franchise.

What you should know about the SaGa Emerald Beyond characters

These are the characters of SaGa Emerald Beyond:

Tsunanori Mido – A man who can manipulate the kugutsu, or animated puppets, that protect the barrier around his home, Miyako City. When the city is plagued by a paranormal phenomenon, Tsunanori embarks on an adventure to other worlds to find the four elemental spirits to restore the spiritual realm.

Ameya – A witch in training who visits Miyako City and lives secretly as a student as part of her graduation exam. After Ameya is attacked by an unknown man, she loses her magical power and must find a way to regain what she lost to pass her final exam.

Siugnas – An immortal vampire who rules over Yomi, a world shrouded in darkness, on par with King Dismal. However, after being betrayed and torn from his throne, Siugnas finds himself in Brighthome—the gathering point for dead warriors—and must set out on an adventure to regain his powers along with the other warriors of this squad. .

Diva No.5 – A singing mecha designed to sing and dance in the world of Avalon. However, Diva’s memory and her singing function are sealed after singing a forbidden song, losing her music and reason for existence. In her desperation, Diva discards her “human” body and, humoring her, accepts her invitation to a secret society, leaving Avalon behind.

Bonnie and Formina – Two recruits and colleagues in the Capital City police force, investigating an attempted assassination of the President. Their only clues are the testimony of a key person who claims that the president is a traitor and a mysterious triangle, and with this they set off on their adventure across worlds to discover the truth behind this incident.

