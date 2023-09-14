During this afternoon’s Nintendo Direct SQUARE ENIX he revealed SaGa Emerald Beyond, new chapter of the franchise. The title will be released worldwide during 2024 exclusively digitally on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC And iOS and Android devices.

The title will tell the story of six protagonists coming from different worldsof which we will be able to experience the personal stories that will unfold in parallel by taking advantage of one renewed version of the classic Free-form system which made the story famous. The franchise’s signature turn-based combat system has also been improved, although not many details have been released about it at the moment.

While waiting to find out more, we leave you now with the announcement trailer for SaGa Emerald Beyondwishing you a good viewing as always!

SQUARE ENIX ANNOUNCES SAGA EMERALD BEYOND, THE NEW INDEPENDENT CHAPTER OF THE POPULAR SAGA SERIES, COMING IN 2024 Shape your own narrative and discover five new stories next year Milan, 14 September 202 – Today, during the Nintendo Direct, SQUARE ENIX® presented SaGa Emerald Beyond, a new original adventure from the popular RPG series. Featuring music by famed series composer Kenji Ito and illustrations by award-winning illustrator Satoshi Kuramochi, SaGa Emerald Beyond brings together the core combat elements and free-form scenarios of the popular RPG series to deliver an unrivaled SaGa-style experience for fans and newcomers alike. SaGa Emerald Beyond will be available digitally from 2024 for Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5 (PS5®), PlayStation®4 (PS4®), PC (STEAM®) and on iOS and Android devices. Look here the Nintendo Direct trailer. The new trailer shows the eclectic heroes of SaGa Emerald Beyond, coming from very different worlds, with five different stories to experience. Players will be able to select any of the six protagonists to start with and, guided by the mysterious Emerald Wave, explore 17 fascinating worlds where they will encounter characters of different races, including monsters, mechs and vampires, to shape their own story. SaGa Emerald Beyond‘ expands the Free-form scenario system the series is known for, offering unparalleled freedom to shape your own story, which will change based on the player’s choices and actions. The trailer also shows the strategic turn-based combat system in action, further refined compared to previous titles in the SaGa series. Along with the trailer, SQUARE ENIX also presented a debut main illustration featuring the six protagonists. Players can choose to begin their story with one of the following protagonists. Each character possesses the rare ability to see Emerald Waves that offer choices of their destiny: Tsunanori Mido – A man capable of manipulating kugutsu, puppets defending the barrier of his city, Miyako City. When the city is struck by supernatural phenomena of all kinds, Tsunanori travels to other worlds to find four elemental spirits and restore order to the spiritual realm.

– A man capable of manipulating kugutsu, puppets defending the barrier of his city, Miyako City. When the city is struck by supernatural phenomena of all kinds, Tsunanori travels to other worlds to find four elemental spirits and restore order to the spiritual realm. Ameya – An apprentice witch who visits Miyako City and lives in secret by posing as a student as part of her exam. After being attacked by a stranger, Ameya loses virtually all of her magical powers and must find a way to regain them and pass the final exam.

An apprentice witch who visits Miyako City and lives in secret by posing as a student as part of her exam. After being attacked by a stranger, Ameya loses virtually all of her magical powers and must find a way to regain them and pass the final exam. Siugnas – An immortal vampire who reigns over Yomi, a world shrouded in darkness. After being betrayed and dethroned, Siugnas finds himself in Brighthome, the gathering place of the dead warriors, and sets out to regain his powers and the other warriors on his team.

An immortal vampire who reigns over Yomi, a world shrouded in darkness. After being betrayed and dethroned, Siugnas finds himself in Brighthome, the gathering place of the dead warriors, and sets out to regain his powers and the other warriors on his team. Diva No.5 – A mechanical singer designed to sing and dance from the world of Avalon. After singing a forbidden song, her memory and singing functions are blocked, preventing her from supporting herself and having access to music. Desperate, Diva sheds her “human” body and accepts the invitation of a secret society, leaving Avalon behind.

A mechanical singer designed to sing and dance from the world of Avalon. After singing a forbidden song, her memory and singing functions are blocked, preventing her from supporting herself and having access to music. Desperate, Diva sheds her “human” body and accepts the invitation of a secret society, leaving Avalon behind. Bonnie and Formina – Two new recruits and companions of the Capitol Police, engaged in the investigation into an attempt on the president’s life. With an accusation from a prominent person who claims the president is a traitor and a mysterious triangle as the only clues, the pair sets off to other worlds to uncover the truth behind the incident. SaGa Emerald Beyond will be the new chapter of SQUARE ENIX’s SaGa Project, which so far has led to the Western release of Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered, Romancing SaGa 3, SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, the popular mobile game Romancing SaGa™ Re;univerSe ™ and SaGa Frontier Remastered. SaGa Emerald Beyond will be available digitally in 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, PC (STEAM®), iOS and Android.

Source: SQUARE ENIX