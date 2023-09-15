In the video, which you can find below, the combat system is also visible, refined compared to previous SaGas.

In total there will be seventeen worlds to explore, with characters of different species, including monsters, mechs and vampires. The press release promises: “SaGa Emerald Beyond’ expands the Free-form scenario system the series is known for, offering unparalleled freedom to shape your own story, which will change based on the player’s choices and actions.”

On the occasion of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, Square Enix announced SaGa Emerald Beyond, a new chapter of the historic SaGa series, which will feature the music of the great Kenji Ito and the illustrations of the master Satoshi Kuramochi. Expected in 2024 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, iOS devices and Android devices, it is a Japanese role-playing game in which the player will be able to select any of the five protagonists to experience their stories.

Other details

Let’s see what they are main characters of SaGa Emerald Beyond:

Tsunanori Mido – This man possesses the extraordinary ability to manipulate the Kugutsu, puppet guardians of the barrier that surrounds his city, Miyako City. When the city is suddenly engulfed by a series of supernatural events, Tsunanori embarks on an epic journey through unknown worlds in search of the four elemental spirits, with the goal of restoring order to the spiritual realm.

Ameya – An apprentice witch who visits Miyako City in disguise, disguising herself as a student during an intricate exam. However, an unexpected encounter with a stranger causes her to lose much of her magical powers, forcing her on a difficult quest to recover them and pass the final test.

Siugnas – An immortal vampire who once reigned supreme over Yomi, a dark world of darkness. Betrayed and dethroned, Siugnas finds himself in Brighthome, the gathering place of fallen warriors, and embarks on a journey to regain his powers and reunite with the other members of his former squadron.

Diva No.5 – A mechanical singer created to perform song and dance, originally from the world of Avalon. After performing a forbidden song, her memory and vocal abilities are blocked, throwing her into darkness. Desperate, she Diva decides to free herself from her “human” shell and accepts the invitation of a mysterious secret society, abandoning the world of Avalon forever.

Bonnie and Formina – Two young recruits newly arrived in the Capitol Police, charged with investigating an attempted assassination against the president. With the accusation of a prominent figure accusing the president of treason and an enigmatic triangle as their only clue, this couple embarks on a journey through unknown worlds in search of the truth behind this dark incident.

Finally, we are notified that SaGa Emerald Beyond “will be the new chapter of the project SaGaProject of SQUARE ENIX, which has so far led to the Western release of Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered, Romancing SaGa 3, SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, the popular mobile game Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, and SaGa Frontier Remastered.”