SaGa Emerald Beyond shows itself in a new trailer published by Square Enix on the occasion of Tokyo Game Show 2023 starting, from which we expect to see various other materials on Japanese productions as well as on this interesting RPG.

In case you haven’t been following the matter, SaGa Emerald Beyond was announced during the recent Nintendo Direct this month, and is expected to arrive in 2024 on PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, presenting itself as a classic Japanese-style RPG.

The new trailer shows something of the cast’s characters, who seem to be very interesting.