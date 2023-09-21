SaGa Emerald Beyond shows itself in a new trailer published by Square Enix on the occasion of Tokyo Game Show 2023 starting, from which we expect to see various other materials on Japanese productions as well as on this interesting RPG.
In case you haven’t been following the matter, SaGa Emerald Beyond was announced during the recent Nintendo Direct this month, and is expected to arrive in 2024 on PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, presenting itself as a classic Japanese-style RPG.
The new trailer shows something of the cast’s characters, who seem to be very interesting.
A particular cast of characters
The SaGa series, which began way back in 1989, has always been very about personages: the complex and non-linear plots are very linked to their different experiences, which often make up a very colorful and particular cast.
This new chapter also seems to follow tradition, given the peculiarity of many characters presented in the new trailer. It should also be noted that the video shows some beautiful things illustrations by Satoshi Kuramochias well as the music of Kenji Ito.
Among the various characters we find a young man who fights with sentient puppets, a witch who tries to disguise her identity, a duo who fights crime, a singer who has lost his voice and body and a mysterious lord of darkness, who seem to compose a particularly varied menu.
