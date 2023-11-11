Fran Drescher, president of the SAG-AFTRA actors union, and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator, arrive at the press conference where they announced the details of the agreement that has ended 118 days of strike, in Los Angeles, on November 10, 2023. MIKE BLAKE (REUTERS)

At three thirty in the afternoon on Friday, an hour and a half late and almost 48 after announcing that the actors’ strike was coming to an end, Fran Drescher, the president of the actors’ union, appeared triumphant at the headquarters of SAG-AFTRA. He arrived at the press room arm in arm with Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the chief negotiator, both with smiles on their faces and a very different gesture from the harshness they reflected on July 14, when the actors’ strike began. . After 118 days of strikes, there was finally an agreement, and the time had come to explain what the conditions were for its 160,000 members. “We started this fight being the largest union in the world and we ended it being the most powerful,” Drescher congratulated himself.

The union had already announced that the agreement was very satisfactory and that it had achieved benefits in salary increases and contributions to pension funds worth 1 billion dollars (936 million euros). “We have reached a collective agreement that will allow members of all categories of SAG-AFTRA to build sustainable careers. “Many thousands of interpreters, now and in the future, will benefit from this work,” they said in their statement. This Friday they explained that the board of directors has approved the agreement with 86% of the votes (they have not specified it, but approximately 10 of the 66 have said no). The 160,000 actors will vote for it over the next few weeks, until December 5. But they can now return, relieved, to work.

More information

The specific details of the pact reached with Amptp (the association that brings together the major Hollywood production companies and distributors, such as Netflix, Amazon, Warner or Disney) will not be known until Monday, November 13, but those responsible have announced some of their keys. To begin with, a salary increase of around 7% for actors – 11% for extras – is applied immediately, accompanied by another increase of 4% in July 2024 and 3.5% in July 2025 for both groups. As Crabtree-Ireland has stated, the pact has moved forward thanks to the “solidarity of its members.”

Fran Drescher hugs a member of SAG-AFTRA after announcing the agreement reached by the actors union. MIKE BLAKE (REUTERS)

Actors who have participated in series and programs that have “a certain amount of success,” although how much is not specified, that are broadcast on streaming platforms streaming will have the right to collect certain money (what in linear television is called residual) thanks to a new fund of 40 million dollars. There will also be an improvement in health plans that will mean an increase of 180 million dollars in contributions over the next 40 years. Regarding artificial intelligence, they have not given details, but have explained that the creation of “digital replicas” of the performers by the studios will be allowed as long as they are paid for and have approval from the studios. cloned.

Other issues that mattered to the actors and that have been discussed is that studios must provide intimacy coordinators for sex scenes. Also on the table was the question of auditions, which the performers must film themselves, quickly and with their resources. Now studios can require them with a maximum of 48 hours in advance, they will have to provide makeup and hairdressing if these are specific and they will be able to request a recording of a maximum of eight pages of the script.

“This victory is everyone’s victory,” said the head of the negotiating committee, who thanked the 850 volunteers who gave their all during the 118 days of the strike, and also the negotiating committee, “working tirelessly.” during the weekends and many long days.” Also to their “brothers” from other unions, and to the International Federation of Actors. “This is a global fight, and you have been there for the members of SAG-AFTRA,” he stated, speaking of the “incredible solidarity” of all its members: “I have never been so proud of the SAG community and this common achievement.”

“We began this common journey two and a half years ago and I feel very honored by this incredible experience,” said Drescher, who spoke of the enormous sacrifice that remaining on strike for almost four months has meant for the great community she leads. Losses for the State of California are estimated at around $6 billion. “With inspiration we have managed to move forward and achieve it,” she said excitedly, remembering those who have helped her in these months, in which she claims she has gone through moments of stress that have forced her to lock herself in her room and hold Zoom meetings. accompanied by her dog. “To my dear parents, who told me that the working middle class is the backbone of the United States and to respect the workforce of this country. “I was always a proud member of SAG as an actress, but even more so when I joined the governing body.”

Drescher has stated that, when she arrived at the union in 2021 (she has just been elected again, this September), she found a dismembered, broken group, and that her priority was to put herself at its service to reunify it: “Before it was a partisan group , divided members in an unhealthy way, and that is something we see on a macro level in our nation. Someone wins, but not us; As the Romans said: divide and conquer,” he recalled, acknowledging that “for the first time many people felt the union as their own” and that it began to behave “like a family, together”, although not without stress and personal complications: ” For me it was very stressful, many times I have stayed at home working on Zoom, lying in my room, talking to Amptp.”

Both have agreed that “the collective agreement had to change”, that it was time to improve conditions, but that Amptp was reticent all the time and said no. “Duncan and I called many of the CEOs of Amptp and explained to them that we needed another source of income, because those who work on platforms do not have the same income as on linear television and that they could not make ends meet. They said no. We had to go on strike, but hoping to continue talking. On July 14 we went on strike. From July 14 to October 3 we had no news from Amptp. Where were you? When they saw a new type of leadership in Duncan and me, they had to recognize that we demanded respect. “They saw that something had to be done or this would not go ahead.” That release took 188 days to arrive and there are still issues to close but, finally, it has helped a group of 160,000 people get ahead and has become a benchmark for the entertainment industry throughout the world.

Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland pose with the negotiating committee of the SAG-AFTRA actors union at its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, on November 10, 2023. MIKE BLAKE (REUTERS)

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe