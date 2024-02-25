On Saturday, February 24, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, better known as the SAG Awards 2024. At this event, the talent of various artists, both from film and television, was recognized. Likewise, the ceremony managed to captivate the followers, since many of the attendees shone from their entrance to the red carpet until their award ceremony, as was the case of the actor Peter Pascal.

Pedro Pascal won the award for best actor at the SAG Awards 2024. The performer was nominated along with Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox, Billy Crudup and Matthew Macfadyen. However, although he triumphed, what caused controversy was his statement upon receiving his award.

What did Pedro Pascal say at the SAG Awards 2024?

Pedro Pascal He went up to the stage to receive his statuette for best actor and when he gave his words of thanks, he began with an honesty that only alcohol can generate. “This is wrong for countless reasons. I'm a little drunk I thought I might get drunk and thank you, HBO. “Oh dear, I'm making a fool of myself, but thank you for this,” she said.

Pedro Pascal, although he started out somewhat embarrassed and shy, he continued to thank me. “I've been in the union since 1999. So this is an incredible honor, we're on Netflix. For the nominees, I can't remember any of their names now, for Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Franny, Casey, from HBO. It's very appropriate, you gave me a job because I grew up watching your work, I had no skills, I had no other interests. So the least you could do was give me a job. Frankling and Sue are with me tonight. Maybe my family is watching, I'm not sure. “I'm going to have a panic attack and I'm going to leave,” she emphasized.

How did the SAG Awards attendees react?

When Pedro Pascal began with his speech, many actors had reactions of astonishment at the words Pascal said. One of the nominees in the same category, Kieran Culkin laughed. Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie were also focused: they both applauded and enjoyed of the emotional words of the 'The Last of Us' actor.

What role made Pedro Pascal win?

Pedro Pascal He triumphed in the best actor category with his role as Joel in the series 'The Last of Us'. The narrative explores the experiences of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Abby Anderson), two survivors of a pandemic in the United States that transforms people into cannibalistic beings. This series is inspired by the plot of a video game of the same name.

Kieran Culkin and Margot Robbie react to Pedor Pascal. Photo: LR composition / TikTok capture

