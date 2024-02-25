The Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Saturday, February 24. This event left us with great moments, it even surprised us, due to the actions of the artists themselves. Likewise, the award ceremony was the space for some actors and actresses to profile themselves for the Oscars 2024since this will take place in March.

Lily Gladstone She is one of the actresses who made history yesterday, after being the first Native American actress to win the award for best leading actress. Likewise, Gladstone beat Emma Stone, who was nominated in the same category and in the latest awards such as the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, she was the winner.

In which category did Lily Gladstone win?

Lily Gladstone She received the award for best leading actress at the 2024 SAG Awards. Gladstone's win is a historic moment for American cinema because it is the first time a Native American woman has received an award in this category. It should be noted that Gladstone has been working in cinema since 2012.

Who did Lily Gladstone compete with?

Lily Gladstone She was nominated alongside great actresses such as Emma Stone, Annette Bening, Carey Mullingan and Margot Robbie. Gladstone won with her character Mollie Burkhart in the film 'The Moon Killers', in which she played the role of an indigenous woman from the Osage tribe, who in fiction marries the character played by Leonardo Dicaprio.

What did Lily Gladstone say when she won at the SAG Awards?

Lily Gladstone He took the stand with a calm face and his first words were in the language of his tribe and then he thanked his companions for the opportunity to win the award in the SAG Awards 2024.

“My colleagues, I recognize the goodness of your work. It has been a difficult year for everyone in this room, I am glad that we were able to bring solidarity for the other unions. It is a gift that we can do this for a living. The triumph is being able to attend, being able to be on set, bringing stories and empathy to a world that really needs it, it is easy to distance yourself, close yourself off and stop feeling. It is brave to continue feeling, that humanizes us, makes people visible. Thank you for all the compassion in this room. “Continue to speak your truth and help others to do so as well,” he said.

What is 'The Moon Killers' about?

'The Moon Killers' is based on the 1920s members of the Osage Native American tribe in Osage County, Oklahoma. They are victims of murder after the discovery of oil in their territories. The FBI begins an investigation to identify those responsible.

Lily Gladstone receives the award for best leading actress at the SAG Awards 2024. Photo: YouTube screenshot

