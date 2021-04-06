The awards given by the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild always serve as a prelude to what will be seen at the Oscars. This has been the first edition after the mandatory quarantine and the closing of theaters due to the pandemic.

Despite the fact that the world industry has suffered a severe blow, streaming platforms have been the allies of production companies to schedule premieres and co-productions. On Sunday Netflix He has returned to be the protagonist after ‘The trial of the seven of Chicago’ and ‘The mother of the blues’ were awarded in the SAG.

The cast of the 1960s court drama was considered the best of the year. By accepting the award on behalf of the team, Frank Langella, who plays the judge who presided over the trial of activists arrested during the Democratic National Convention, drew parallels between that time and today. With this film, a streaming platform receives for the first time the first “SAG Grand Prize”.

From her residency, Academy-nominated Viola Davis went viral for losing her balance to the surprise of being chosen as best actress. The protagonist of ‘The mother of blues’ He was competing with Oscar winner and favorite Frances McDormand, Amy Adams, Carey Milligan and Vanessa Kirby. Davis remembered August Wilson, author of the play on which the film is based, for “leaving a legacy to actors of color that we can enjoy for the rest of our lives.”

‘The mother of the blues’. Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman have both already won critical awards.

Beating out Anthony Hopkins (for ‘The Father’) and Gary Oldman (for ‘Mank’), the SAG for best actor went to the late Chadwick Boseman. The interpreter shared the script with Viola David and holds a powerful monologue on the abuse against Afro-descendants. In total, there have been five awards given to African-American and Asian interpreters. Youn Yuh-Jung from ‘Minari’ was chosen as the best supporting actress.

It should be remembered that in January 2020, the SAG awards honored actress Renée Zellweger for ‘Judy’, who also received the Oscar a month later, like Brad Pitt and Laura Dern, both chosen by their colleagues from Hollywood.

The phenomenon ‘The Crown’

As for miniseries, as in the Golden Globes, Anya Taylor-Joy won for ‘Lady’s Gambit’ and Mark Ruffalo for ‘I Know This Much Is True’. In addition, the SAGs confirmed that the series ‘The Crown’ is a phenomenon also in the awards season.

With the session addressing Lady Di’s entry into the royal family and the policies of Magaret Thatcher, the cast was voted best ensemble performance in a drama series. Meanwhile, Gillian Anderson, who plays the prime minister, won the SAG for best actress and beat her colleagues Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin from ‘The Crown’ and Julia Garner and Laura Linney from ‘Ozark’.