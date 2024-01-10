After the winners of the 2024 Golden Globes are revealed, the awards season continues strongly and is just beginning. Now, the SAG Awards 2024, known as the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild Awards, have presented their nominees in various categories and highlight both 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' as the most nominated in the film branch. All this, as before the Oscar Awards, to take place on March 10.

As for television, 'Succession' leads the nominations. The exciting reveal of the winners is scheduled for Saturday, February 24, 2024. Find out who the new candidates are and in which categories they will compete in this note.

SAG Awards 2024: film nominees

BEST CAST IN A MOVIE

'American Fiction' (Cord Jefferson, 2023)

'Barbie' (Greta Gerwig, 2023)

'The Color Purple' (Sam Blitz Bazawule, 2023)

'The Moon Killers' (Martin Scorsese, 2023)

'Oppenheimer' (Christopher Nolan, 2023)

BEST LEADING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE

Annette Bening for 'Nyad' (Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, 2023)

Lily Gladstone for 'The Moon Killers' (Martin Scorsese, 2023)

Carey Mulligan for 'Maestro' (Bradley Cooper, 2023)

Margot Robbie for 'Barbie' (Greta Gerwig, 2023)

Emma Stone for 'Poor Creatures' (Yorgos Lanthimos, 2023)

BEST LEADING ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Bradley Cooper for 'Master' (Bradley Cooper, 2023)

Colman Domingo for 'Rustin' (George C. Wolfe, 2023)

Paul Giamatti for 'Those Who Remain' (Alexander Payne, 2023)

Cillian Murphy for 'Oppenheimer' (Christopher Nolan, 2023)

Jeffrey Wright for 'American Fiction' (Cord Jefferson, 2023)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOVIE

Emily Blunt for 'Oppenheimer' (Christopher Nolan, 2023)

Danielle Brooks for 'The Color Purple' (Sam Blitz Bazawule, 2023)

Penélope Cruz for 'Ferrari' (Michael Mann, 2023)

Jodie Foster for 'Nyad' (Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, 2023)

Da'Vine Joy Randolph for 'Those Who Remain' (Alexander Payne, 2023)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Sterling K. Brown for 'American Fiction' (Cord Jefferson, 2023)

Willem Dafoe for 'Poor Creatures' (Yorgos Lanthimos, 2023)

Robert De Niro for 'The Moon Killers' (Martin Scorsese, 2023)

Robert Downey Jr. for 'Oppenheimer' (Christopher Nolan, 2023)

Ryan Gosling for 'Barbie' (Greta Gerwig, 2023)

BEST CAST OF SPECIALISTS IN A FILM

'Barbie' (Greta Gerwig, 2023)

'Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3' (James Gunn, 2023)

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (James Mangold, 2023)

'John Wick 4' (Chad Stahelski, 2023)

'Mission Impossible: Deadly Sentence – Part 1' (Christopher McQuarrie, 2023)

SAG Awards 2024: television nominees

BEST CAST IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

'The Crown'

'The golden age'

'The Last of Us'

'The Morning Show'

'Succession'

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

Jennifer Aniston for 'The Morning Show'

Elizabeth Debicki for 'The Crown'

Bella Ramsey for 'The Last of Us'

Keri Russell for 'The Diplomat'

Sarah Snook for 'Succession'

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC SERIES

Brian Cox for 'Succession'

Billy Crudup for 'The Morning Show'

Kieran Culkin for 'Succession'

Matthew Macfadyen for 'Succession'

Pedro Pascal for 'The Last of Us'

BEST CAST IN A COMEDY SERIES

'Abbott College'

'Barry'

'The Bear'

'Only murders in the building'

'Ted Lasso'

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Rachel Brosnahan for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

Quinta Brunson for 'Abbott School'

Ayo Edebiri for 'The Bear'

Hannah Waddingham for 'Ted Lasso'

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brett Goldstein for 'Ted Lasso'

Bill Hader for 'Barry'

Ebon Moss-Bachrach for 'The Bear'

Jason Sudeikis for 'Ted Lasso'

Jeremy Allen White for 'The Bear'

BEST ACTRESS IN A TV FILM OR MINISERIE

Uzo Aduba for 'Lethal Medicine'

Kathryn Hahn for 'Beautiful Little Things'

Brie Larson for 'Cooking with Chemistry'

Bel Powley for 'A Little Light: Protecting Anne Frank'

Ali Wong for 'Bronca'

BEST ACTOR IN A TV FILM OR MINISERIE

Matt Bomer for 'Road Companions'

Jon Hamm for 'Fargo'

David Oyelowo for 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves'

Tony Shalhoub for 'Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie'

Steven Yeun for 'Bronca'

BEST CAST OF SPECIALISTS IN A SERIES

'Ahsoka'

'Barry'

'Row'

'The Last of Us'

'The Mandalorian'

