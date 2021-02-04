The SAG Awards are a few months away from being issued. The ceremony, which will take place on April 4, will celebrate its 27th edition after being postponed due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus.
Daveed Diggs and Lilly Collins were in charge of providing the list of finalists on social media. Below you can consult the complete list of nominees.
Television Awards
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Miniseries
- Bill Camp – Lady’s Gambit
- Daveed Diggs – Hamilton
- Hugh Grant – The undoing
- Ethan Hawke – The good lord bird
- Mark Ruffalo – I know this is true.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Michaela Coel – I may destroy you
- Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy – Lady’s Gambit
- Kerry Washington – Small fires everywhere.
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown – This is us
- Josh O’Connor – The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk – Better call Saul
- Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series
- Gillian Anderson – The crown
- Olivia Colman – The crown
- Emma Corrin – The crown
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Laura Linney – Ozark.
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s creek
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s creek
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate – Dead to me
- Linda Cardellini – Dead to me
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s creek
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s creek.
Best Cast in a Drama Series
- Better call saul
- Bridgerton
- The crown
- Lovecraft country
- Ozark.
Best Cast in a Comedy Series
- Dead to me
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Lasso.
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
- The Boys
- Cobra Kai
- Lovecraft country
- The Mandalorian
- Westworld.
Film awards
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Steven Yeun – Minari.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
- Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising young woman.
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The trial of the Chicago 7
- Chadwick Boseman – Give 5 bloods
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the black Messiah
- Jared Leto – The little things
- Leslie Odom Jr. – One night in Miami.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
- Maria Bakalova – Borat subsequent moviefilm
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly elegy
- Olivia Colman – The father
- Youn Yuh-Jung – Minari
- Helena Zengel – News of the world.
Excellent performance by a cast in a movie
- Give 5 Bloods
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Minari
- One night in Miami
- The trial of the Chicago 7.
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in one film
- Give 5 bloods
- Mulan
- News of the world
- The trial of the Chicago 7
- Wonder Woman 1984.
