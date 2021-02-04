The SAG Awards are a few months away from being issued. The ceremony, which will take place on April 4, will celebrate its 27th edition after being postponed due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

Daveed Diggs and Lilly Collins were in charge of providing the list of finalists on social media. Below you can consult the complete list of nominees.

Television Awards

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Miniseries

Bill Camp – Lady’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs – Hamilton

Hugh Grant – The undoing

Ethan Hawke – The good lord bird

Mark Ruffalo – I know this is true.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel – I may destroy you

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy – Lady’s Gambit

Kerry Washington – Small fires everywhere.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This is us

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better call Saul

Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson – The crown

Olivia Colman – The crown

Emma Corrin – The crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Laura Linney – Ozark.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s creek

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to me

Linda Cardellini – Dead to me

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s creek

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s creek.

Best Cast in a Drama Series

Better call saul

Bridgerton

The crown

Lovecraft country

Ozark.

Best Cast in a Comedy Series

Dead to me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso.

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft country

The Mandalorian

Westworld.

Film awards

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed – Sound of metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Olivia Colman – The ”- The n her

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising young woman.

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen – The trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman – Give 5 bloods

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the black Messiah

Jared Leto – The little things

Leslie Odom Jr. – One night in Miami.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova – Borat subsequent moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly elegy

Olivia Colman – The father

Youn Yuh-Jung – Minari

Helena Zengel – News of the world.

Excellent performance by a cast in a movie

Give 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Minari

One night in Miami

The trial of the Chicago 7.

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in one film

Give 5 bloods

Mulan

News of the world

The trial of the Chicago 7

Wonder Woman 1984.