The SAG-AFTRA unionwhich brings together a large amount of actors and voice actorshas called a new strikethis time mainly focused against the use of artificial intelligence particularly in video game dubbing.

“We have no intention of allowing contracts that allow companies to abuse AI to the detriment of our members,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. “The cup is full, when these companies are serious about talking about agreements that allow our members to live, and work, then we will be ready to negotiate“.

For these reasons, the union has decided to start a strike starting from midnight on July 26thwhich will involve many actors and voice actors currently involved in video game productions.