The SAG-AFTRA unionwhich brings together a large amount of actors and voice actorshas called a new strikethis time mainly focused against the use of artificial intelligence particularly in video game dubbing.
“We have no intention of allowing contracts that allow companies to abuse AI to the detriment of our members,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. “The cup is full, when these companies are serious about talking about agreements that allow our members to live, and work, then we will be ready to negotiate“.
For these reasons, the union has decided to start a strike starting from midnight on July 26thwhich will involve many actors and voice actors currently involved in video game productions.
Strike against the indiscriminate use of AI in video games
SAG-AFTRA members who work in voice acting and performance in video games “deserve and require the same fundamental protections that actors in film, television, streaming, and music have.”
This is according to what was reported by chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.
For some time now, SAG-AFTRA has been campaigning to ask major video game publishers to regulate the use of AI that does not come at the expense of professional actors and voice actors working in the video game industry. In particular, the strike reportedly affects the following development studies:
- Activision Productions Inc.
- Blindlight LLC
- Disney Character Voices Inc.
- Electronic Arts Productions Inc.
- Formosa Interactive LLC
- Insomniac Games Inc.
- Llama Productions LLC
- Take 2 Productions Inc.
- VoiceWorks Productions Inc.
- WB Games Inc.
