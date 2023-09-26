The components of SAG-AFTRA they have approved with a practically unanimous vote video game voice actors’ strikewhich at this point could materialize before long and imply serious consequences for the titles currently in production.

In fact, you will have a clear idea of ​​what happened with the screenwriters’ strike, which was interrupted after 146 days of unrest which led to the postponement of numerous productions film and television, including several big names.

Well, if publishers do not accept the requests made by the association, all of which are absolutely legitimate, the videogame market will also run the risk of seeing games postponed perhaps long awaited but which have not yet completed the localization phase.