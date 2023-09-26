The components of SAG-AFTRA they have approved with a practically unanimous vote video game voice actors’ strikewhich at this point could materialize before long and imply serious consequences for the titles currently in production.
In fact, you will have a clear idea of what happened with the screenwriters’ strike, which was interrupted after 146 days of unrest which led to the postponement of numerous productions film and television, including several big names.
Well, if publishers do not accept the requests made by the association, all of which are absolutely legitimate, the videogame market will also run the risk of seeing games postponed perhaps long awaited but which have not yet completed the localization phase.
The words of the organizers
“It’s time for game makers to stop playing games and get serious about reaching agreement on contracts,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran “The Nanny” Drescher.
“The result of this vote shows that our members understand the existential nature of this negotiation, and that the time has come for these companies – which rake in billions of dollars and pay their CEOs handsomely – to also give interpreters adequate working conditions .”
At this point it will be necessary to understand if and when the strike will take place, but the conditions are all there: perhaps the various publishers will be able to avoid the state of agitation by promptly reaching an agreement?
