After 118 exhausting days of protest, there are finally the conditions for the end of the most talked about strike of 2023: that of actors and screenwriters. As communicated by the same SAG-AFTRAthe definitive agreements for the end of the strike have been found.

The agreement between SAG-AFTRA and the film production studios was approved by the SAG-AFTRA board, which made official the end of the strike at midnight today.

In a statement Wednesday evening, AMPTP he has declared:

“Today’s provisional agreement represents a new paradigm. Provides SAG-AFTRA with the largest contract-for-contract gains in the union’s history, including the largest minimum wage increase in forty years; a brand new holdover for streaming programs; broad consent and compensation protections in the use of artificial intelligence; and sizable contract increases on items across the board. AMPTP is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement and looks forward to the industry getting back to the work of telling great stories.”

The parties started negotiations during October and there were more interruptions: the final turning point was the new proposal, quickly approved from both “sides”.

Excellent news for lovers of cinema and TV series, which they will finally be able to have the new release dates of the products which, due to this strike, had necessarily been postponed.