The SAG-AFTRA strike continues, now at 117 days, but it seems that the problem is finally being resolved. Union negotiators met yesterday with the leaders of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, and some of the problems related to Artificial Intelligence seem to have been overcome.

In the last 10 days, in fact, the discussions had revolved a lot around AI, even if there are still other dynamics to be sorted out: among things, we are looking for a mechanism linked to bonuses for those streaming series that are among the most viewed.

There AMPTP called this new offering theirs last, best and final, effectively closing the negotiations once and for all (although, obviously, it will be necessary to understand how the union negotiators will react). The studios they highlighted, on the other hand, that it is necessary to find an agreement quickly as television programming continues to be affected, more and more with each passing day.

To throw the olive branch however, the promise of AMPTP will take care of it and, he explained, will dedicate itself and continue to hold meetings for the next 2 and a half years so as to be able to negotiate the dynamics of AI, which to date are still very unclear.