The association SAG-AFTRA held a series of meetings with video game producerswhich however did not allow the two parties to find a meeting point: no agreement was reached and this means that a voice actors’ strike appears increasingly likely.
As already reported, in recent days the members of the association have approved the strike and the prospect that a state of unrest will lead to postponements and cancellations as happened in the film and television industry, it is certainly not desirable for anyone.
However, it seems that the last word has not yet been said: SAG-AFTRA will try again to find an agreement with the producers in an attempt to avoid a state of agitation that would not be in the interests of anyone, from the publishers themselves to the development teams, from the performers to the end users.
The companies involved
What exactly are the producers that SAG-AFTRA is talking to? There list includes Activision, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Take 2, VoiceWorks Productions and WB Games, but a possible agreement would establish general rules.
“We will continue negotiations in good faith to reach an agreement that reflects the important contributions made by video game performers represented by SAG-AFTRA,” spokeswoman Audrey Cooling said. “We reached provisional agreements on more than half of the proposals and we are optimistic that a solution can be found.”
