The association SAG-AFTRA held a series of meetings with video game producerswhich however did not allow the two parties to find a meeting point: no agreement was reached and this means that a voice actors’ strike appears increasingly likely.

As already reported, in recent days the members of the association have approved the strike and the prospect that a state of unrest will lead to postponements and cancellations as happened in the film and television industry, it is certainly not desirable for anyone.

However, it seems that the last word has not yet been said: SAG-AFTRA will try again to find an agreement with the producers in an attempt to avoid a state of agitation that would not be in the interests of anyone, from the publishers themselves to the development teams, from the performers to the end users.