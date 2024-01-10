The SAG-AFTRA (acronym for “Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists”), the union representing actors, voice actors and other workers in the television, cinema and videogame fields, announced that it had reached a “revolutionary” agreement with Replica Studios for the production of digital replicas of the voice actors' voices of video games via artificial intelligence.

Put very simply, thanks to this agreement the union has practically approved the use of AI by development studios for dubbing, although everything will be regulated through a “fair and ethical agreement”, with the decision that would be “approved by relevant members of the voice acting community”. Nonetheless the question has generated the ire of many artistswho do not at all agree with the decision taken by the union, as it would not represent their interests.

“Replica Studios, an AI voice technology company, and SAG-AFTRA today announced the introduction of an innovative AI voice agreement during an event at CES,” the release read.

“This new agreement paves the way for professional voice-over artists for esafely explore new job opportunities for their digital voice replicas with safeguards adapted to AI technology, allowing AAA video game studios and other companies working with Replica to access SAG-AFTRA's best talent.”

The statement goes on to explain that this agreement was designed to protect voice actors in all possible wayswho, if they wish, during the contractual phase can refuse to accept the use of AI to simulate their voice or to accept it but only for specific projects.

“The agreement between the leading company in the production of voices for artificial intelligence and the largest union of performers in the world will allow Replica to engage SAG-AFTRA members in a fair and ethical agreement to create and license securely a digital replica of their voice. Licensed voices can be used in video game development and other interactive media projects, from pre-production to publication.

“Approved by concerned members of the voice acting union community, this contract marks an important step towards the ethical use of AI voices in the creative projects of video game developers and sets the stage for fair and equitable employment of voice actors as they explore new revenue opportunities offered by this technology. In addition to establishing minimum terms and conditions, the agreement guarantees the consent and negotiation of the interpreters for the use of their digital voice and provides that the interpreters have the possibility to choose not to continue using it in new works.