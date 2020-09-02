Defense of the adviser to the head of Roscosmos Ivan Safronov, accused of treason, asked to transfer the issue of extending his arrest from Lefortovo to the Moscow City Court, reports RIA News…

According to lawyer Ivan Pavlov, cases related to state secrets should be considered in the court of the subject, that is, in this case, in the Moscow City Court. The lawyer explained that since the district court does not have access to state secrets, the investigator does not provide secret documents, therefore Safronov is deprived of the right to defense.

He was detained on July 7, and the Lefortovo Court of Moscow placed him in custody. The Moscow City Court upheld the decision, and the defense announced that it would appeal the arrest at the cassation instance.

According to the FSB, Safronov is charged with passing on secret information about Russian military-technical cooperation and the “defense industry” to the NATO special services. He does not admit his guilt.