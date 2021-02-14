Former journalist of “Kommersant” and adviser to the head of the state corporation “Roscosmos” Dmitry Rogozin Ivan Safronov wrote a letter to the actor Mikhail Efremov, convicted of an accident in Moscow. Reported by TASS…

According to Eva Merkacheva, a member of the Public Monitoring Commission of Moscow, Safronov, in a letter to the actor, wished that he “find the strength to live in himself.”

Merkacheva stressed that Efremov received the journalist’s letter and sent a reply. The actor’s letter has not yet reached the addressee.

Safronov was detained on July 7, 2020. According to the FSB, Safronov was recruited by Czech journalist Martin Larish. Then, in 2017, Safronov allegedly handed over secret information to representatives of the Czech intelligence about “military-technical cooperation between Russia and African countries and the activities of the Russian Armed Forces in the Middle East.”

Efremov was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for a fatal road accident that occurred on June 8, 2020. He was driving an SUV in a state of alcoholic intoxication and drove into the oncoming lane, where he collided with a car, the driver of which later died.