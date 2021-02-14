Former Kommersant journalist and advisor to the head of the Roscosmos state corporation, Ivan Safronov, who is accused of treason, spoke about working with an alleged recruiter from the Czech Republic. He explained why he met with Martin Larish in an interview with Kommersant.

According to Safronov, he had friendly relations with Larish.

Safronov met Larish in 2010, when he was a correspondent for the Czech newspaper Lidove Novine in Moscow and lectured at the journalism faculty of Moscow State University. The ex-journalist claims that they discussed international relations and politics “over a beer.” Two years later, Larish returned to the Czech Republic, where in 2016 he again met with Safronov.

“Since then we have seen each other more regularly. I did not hide these meetings. Sometimes we traveled around Europe with a large group of young people. Were in Croatia, Spain, “Safronov explained, adding that he was invited to Larish’s wedding, and he himself invited him to celebrate his birthday in Germany.

In 2017, Larish left the Czech newspaper to launch his own Internet project – the Information Agency for Security Analysis and Prevention. Safronov noted that at the request of Larish, he helped him in promoting a business idea and wrote one or two articles a month on “topical” topics.

On December 17, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an annual large press conference, announced that Safronov had no enemies in the Federal Security Service (FSB) or the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

Ivan Safronov was detained on July 7, 2020. The term of his arrest was extended until April 2021. According to the FSB, Safronov was recruited by Czech journalist Martin Larish. According to the intelligence services, in 2017, Safronov handed over secret information about “military-technical cooperation between Russia and African countries and the activities of the Russian Armed Forces in the Middle East” to Czech intelligence representatives. The defense of the accused emphasizes that they have not yet received any details of the criminal case.