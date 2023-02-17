SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Advance sales of coffee from Brazil for the 2023/24 season, which will be harvested from April/May, are just 17% of the total expected to be produced, said this Friday to consultancy Safras & Market.

“The percentage of sales is much lower than the same period last year, when it was around 27% of the crop,” added the consultancy.

According to Safras & Mercado consultant, Gil Barabach, the flow of new crop sales is still very blocked, given the seller’s refusal.

“The reaction in prices did not translate into an improvement in selling interest. It’s just that the price indication for early fixing of the future crop remains below that practiced in the available market, due to the inverted spread in quotations in New York”, he evaluates.

The potential for the next harvest should be around 65 million to 67 million bags of 60 kg, estimates Barabach.

Arabica coffee sales continue to accelerate, with 25% of the crop committed.

“This percentage involves exchange operations, locks with trading companies and negotiation rollovers from the past harvest”, indicates the consultant.

The arabica crop potential is preliminarily estimated at between 43 million and 45 million bags.

“In the same period last year, sales reached 30%, but for a much smaller crop than promised for this year”, recalled Barabach.

In the case of canephora coffee (robusta/conilon), there is still no clear idea about the percentage of sales for the 2023 crop, commented the consultant in a note.

“The local roasted and ground industry remains on the defensive, due to high conilon prices. Thus, it adopts the strategy of holding its position a little longer, betting on the negative effect on prices with the arrival of new coffee on the market, ”he said.

Last year, losses in the Arabica crop led to an anticipation of conilon purchases by the domestic industry, cited Barabach, which is not observed this year.

“The high price associated with the expectation of more Arabica coffee and a good conilon crop, repeating last year’s 22 to 23 million bags, underpin this stance,” he said.

According to Safras, the sale of the old Brazilian coffee crop (2022/23) reached around 78% of production until the last day 15, against 75% of the previous month. The percentage of sales is well below the same period last year, when it was around 86% of the crop. And the sales flow is also below last years average for the period (81%).

