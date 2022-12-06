Scheduled for Dec 6th. from 2022
9 am: The economic agendas in Brazil and in the world: what to expect for 2023?
With Joaquim Levy (Safra Macro Strategy Director) and Paulo Hartung (Former ES Governor and President of the Brazilian Tree Industry)
9:50 am: The challenges of the new Brazil
With Chris Garman (Director of Eurasia Group) and Eduardo Yuki (Chief Economist at Safra)
10:40 am: Sustainable finance: ESG, the letters that will change the game
With Vivian Lee (Portfolio Manager at Ibiuna Investimentos), Maria Sosa Taborda (UNEP-FI Coordinator) and Tatiana Gomes (Economist at Safra Asset)
