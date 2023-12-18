Agreement has the support of creditors with approximately 57% of the debts, enough for approval at the meeting on Tuesday (Dec 19)

Americanas announced this Monday (Dec 18, 2023) its adherence to the company's judicial recovery plan by Banco Safra. Previously, the financial institution had filed a lawsuit to stop the process.

With adherence, the agreement now has the support of creditors who have approximately 57% of the retailer's debts. “In this way, the company ensured, with regard to the volume of credits, the necessary support to approve its Judicial Recovery Plan (“PRJ”) at the General Meeting of Creditors (“AGC”), scheduled, on first call, for tomorrow, December 19, 2023”, said Americanas in a statement to investors. Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 160 kB).

To pass, the judicial recovery plan must have a majority of votes in 4 classes: labor, real guarantee, unsecured (without guarantee, in which the bank is located) and small and micro companies.

The funds managed by BTG Pactual A and Oliveira Trust also agreed to the plan on the same date.

Bradesco, Itaú, BTG, Santander, Banco Votorantim, Daycoval, ABC Brasil and Itaú Asset had already joined, totaling 47% of creditors.

On December 4, Safra filed a petition pointing out the plan was unconstitutional. He said there was “individual wishes of a particular groupr” to the detriment of the collective. He also considered that the retailer acted “in a rushed way, at the end of the lights of 2023”.

