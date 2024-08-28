Matvey Safonov will fly 20 thousand kilometers for matches in the Russian national team

PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov will fly about 20,000 kilometers to participate in the Russian national football team’s friendly matches in September. This is reported by “RB Sport”.

The source emphasizes that the goalkeeper will be included in the final roster of the national team, he will have to fly along the route Paris-Hanoi, Hanoi-Paris. The distance is approximately half the circumference of the globe.

Earlier, Safonov was included in the extended list of players for the Russian national team to participate in matches against Vietnam and Thailand. The games will be held on September 5 and 7, respectively, in Hanoi.

PSG announced the transfer of the 25-year-old Russian goalkeeper on June 14. Safonov’s contract runs until 2029.