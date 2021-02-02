A.On February 2, Safiye Ali would have been 127 years old. Google is celebrating the doctor’s birthday with a doodledesigned by the artist Hüseyin Sönmezay.

Safiye Ali was involved in what was then the Ottoman Empire, today’s Turkey, above all for the medical education of women and the health of children.

In an era when higher education was mostly reserved for men, she attended the American College for Girls in Istanbul and was also trained at the medical faculty of the University of Würzburg. She graduated in 1921.

In addition to her work as a doctor, she worked for various charities, wrote several books and took part in various congresses in Europe.