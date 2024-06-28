Marcolin, Safilo abandons the negotiating table

Safilo looks away from Marcolin. According to rumors, the Padua eyewear giant has lost interest in acquiring the competing group from Longarone, exiting the race for a possible offer. But not just Safilo.

Also Kering Eyewear and Essilux had shown strong interest, but it seems that they too preferred to leave the table.

The main issue would be the price. From what we can see, in fact, Safilo, together with the main shareholder Hal Investmentswould have had serious conversations with Pai Partners, a private equity fund that controls 83% of Marcolin. But, in fact, an agreement would not have been reached.

The figure in question would be 1.3 billion eurosconsidered too high by all those interested in the dossier. It seems, however, that although those interested in the deal have abandoned the table, Pai Partners you really don’t want to know about negotiating the price.

According to financial sources, Safilo would have been the only industrial company to present a concrete offer. However, despite the backtracking of the three interested parties, the American company would still be present at Marcolin’s table Marchon and the Chinese fund Fountain Vest.