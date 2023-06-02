Safilo-Longarone, Lvmh also takes the field: the recovery plan

The CEO of the high fashion group Lvmh, Arnault, is ready to relaunch Safilo’s historic eyewear factory. The site in question is that of Longarone, a valley which, after the Vajont tragedy, relaunched itself to become a leading industrial district. However, the current situation is not rosy.

For months, as Repubblica explains, “the unions shuttle back and forth between the historic Safilo eyewear and metal frame factory and the municipal offices and local authorities. 468 people work in the plant, a tenth of the inhabitants of the municipality in the Belluno area, where in addition to Safilo is the heart of the production of Marcolin and Thélios, a company founded in 2017 thanks to the capital of the giant”. signs of clearing come from Lvmh. Again according to Repubblica, “through its subsidiary Thélios, the French group is ready to invest in the relaunch of the production site where Bulgari eyewear would be made: Marcolin would also be there alongside the local authorities”.

