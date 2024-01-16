Safilo: renew agreement with Aeffe for Moschino eyewear

The Safilo Group And Aeffe announce the early renewal of their global licensing agreement for the eyewear collections of Moschino And Love Moschino until December 2033. Moschino – the irreverent and surprising Italian luxury brand – is an internationally renowned brand and an important player in both the luxury and contemporary fashion segments with the Love Moschino line. The eyewear collections they will continue to be distributed globally, with a particular focus on the Southern European and Latin American markets.

READ ALSO: Noberasco emerges from the state of crisis after the entry of Illimity Sgr

“We are very proud to renew our partnership with Moschinoan iconic brand that has always represented a strong point for our offer in the women's eyewear segment” – declared Angelo TrocchiaCEO of Safilo Group. “We began our partnership with Moschino in 2018 and are excited to continue this fruitful collaboration in the long term.”

READ ALSO: In Italy the turnover for environmental defense rises to 181 billion (+54%)

“Safilo is one of the leading players in the eyewear sector and in these years of collaboration it has proven to be an incredible commercial partner” – he comments Massimo FerrettiExecutive President of Aeffe – “We are happy to continue working on this project for the Moschino and Love Moschino brands with a company that shares the same values ​​as us, including an unparalleled attention to creativity and quality.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

