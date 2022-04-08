Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Safia Al Sayegh, captain of the UAE women’s cycling team, announced that she has officially joined the “Emirates ADQ” cycling team, becoming the first Emirati and Arab to join a professional cycling team, in a new step towards her journey to compete in order to achieve more achievements and titles in the game. From next June in Europe.

Safiya Al-Sayegh won the Asian bronze medal during her participation in the Asian Cycling Championship, which was held last month in Tajikistan, which is the first historical medal in Asian women’s cycling, as she won the individual race against the clock in the under-23 category.

Al-Sayegh expressed her happiness with what she achieved during the last period, after winning the historic bronze medal, stressing that this achievement is a great motivation for her during the coming period, especially after she officially joined the professional team “Emirates ADQ”.

She said: The achievement that was achieved during the last period came after a great and continuous work effort during the last period, and with the support of the new team to reach the highest level of readiness, as I continue the daily exercises now in preparation for the coming period. She explained that she signed a contract with the National Olympic Committee last October regarding the preparation for the 2024 Olympics, and that her joining the UAE ADQ professional team, which participates under the umbrella of the International Federation, will have a major role in expanding the base of external participation in order to collect the largest number of points Preparation for qualification.

With regard to her entitlements during the coming period, the captain of the UAE women’s cycling team said that she is preparing to participate in the Arab Cup, which will be held in Egypt after the holy month of Ramadan, followed by participation in the Gulf Games in Kuwait in mid-May.

Al-Sayegh confirmed that after the Arab participation, she will go to Europe to participate with her new team during the period from the first of next June until the month of August in her first professional experience, pointing out that she is seeking at the same time to raise her international rating until she is ranked number 222 globally, which requires More effort to achieve a better position.

It is noteworthy that Safia Al-Sayegh won 10 colored medals during her participation in the Arab Championship, which was held in Egypt last year, where the medals varied between one gold and nine silvers.